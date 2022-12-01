Jennifer Giesike Named Chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Today at the Convention of the IAFE, Jennifer Giesike, president/CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and the manager of the Washington Town and Country Fair, Washington, Mo., was named 2023 chair of the IAFE.

Giesike has been with the Washington Chamber for 22 years. She was involved with the Fair for many years before becoming the manager, showing market animals, exhibiting 4-H items, and serving as a fair assistant.

The day-to-day operations of the Chamber and the Fair are overseen by Giesike, and she works closely with a 24-member volunteer Fair Board and a 16-member volunteer Chamber Board.

Giesike received her IAFE Certified Fair Executive (CFE) designation in April 2008 and graduated in the first class of the Institute of Fair Management in December 2009. She has served as the IAFE Zone 5 director, co-chair of the Young Professionals Initiative, chair of the 2019 IAFE Convention Program Committee, CFE Committee, the Membership Committee, and the County Fair Committee, and was awarded the first IAFE YP Rising Star Award in December 2009. In 2020 Jennifer completed the IAFE Institute of Fair Management Leadership Graduate Track requirements.

In her spare time, Giesike enjoys spending time with her family, working on the family farm, playing volleyball, running, and coaching the Washington High School varsity volleyball team.