Epic New Year’s Eve Bash set to ring in 2023 on a high note

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — North Texas’ largest indoor waterpark is celebrating the start of a brand-new year, and you are invited! Join us for a New Year’s Eve Bash that is sure to be EPIC!

In honor of its mascot, Waddles, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has created its own take on the traditional New Year’s “ball drop”, where the Epic Crew will do a countdown and lower a giant rubber duck several times during the evening including the biggest drop at midnight. “What makes Epic Waters so remarkable is that we focus on being the headquarters for family-friendly New Year’s Eve fun by celebrating the New Year numerous times throughout the day,” said Michael Hays, General Manager at Epic Waters. “This allows our youngest guests to experience New Year’s Eve with their families before their bedtime rolls around!”

Families will also enjoy many activities and contests throughout the evening including:

Tropical Crafts 2-6 pm

Duck Drops 3, 6, 9 & Midnight

Circus Acts 3, 6 & 9 pm

Hula Performances 3:30, 4:30 & 10:30 pm

Duck Races 4, 8 & 10 pm

Aerial Bartending 7 & 11 pm

Additionally, raffles will be held every hour on-the-hour, starting at 2 pm, with over $1,000 in prizes awarded throughout the event and so much more!

“Like others, we are excited for the arrival of 2023”, Epic Waters Director of Marketing, Michael Wampler said. “Our Epic Crew is working hard, to put the final touches on what will be one of the BEST events in the DFW Metroplex. We’re eager to host our guests for all the FUN!”