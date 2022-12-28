SeaWorld rings in the New Year with a apectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration

SeaWorld San Antonio lights up the night sky with a New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration that can’t be missed. After enjoying a fun-filled day, guests can take in the sparkling display, choreographed to uplifting music, that can be seen around the lake. The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration is a perfect way to conclude a day of festive holiday fun at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration with nine million twinkling lights, 12 festive holiday-themed areas, Rudolph, s’mores pits, caroling, holiday shows, and of course, Santa!

The park is open daily through January 2nd for Christmas Celebration and, as part of the Big Holiday Sale, guests can save up to $35 on single day admission and up to 25% off Season Passes. Guests who purchase a Season Pass now will be able to visit through the end of the 2023 season and will also get a bonus bring-a-friend-free ticket and $10 towards in-park spending.

