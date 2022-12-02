Back by popular demand, Scuba Claus visits with kids

You’re invited to experience the most unusual Santa visit in Dallas. Scuba Claus’s dives were so popular last weekend that he’s coming back again this Saturday and Sunday.

Families can bring their cameras and smartphones to take pictures of the kids with Santa as he dives in the Aquarium’s underwater habitats.

Santa’s dives take place on the following days and times:

Saturday, December 3 at 1 and 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 4 at 1 and 3 p.m.

The Santa visit is free to Members and free to the public with general admission to the Aquarium. Members just show their cards at the door for admission. Tickets are available for the general public at the door or online in advance at www.childrensaquarium.com.

Admission is always free for Members; free for kids 2 and under, $9.95 for kids ages 3 to 12 and $13.95 for anyone 13 and older.

Before or after the Santa dives, guests can stay to enjoy all of the hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures at the Aquarium. Activities include getting nibbled by Doctor Fish, meeting ambassador animals, feeding the Archer Fish, touching the invertebrates and so much more

The Children’s Aquarium Dallas is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m daily. Free parking is available close to the Aquarium in Lot Six. The Aquarium is located at 1462 1st Ave., Dallas, TX 75210 in Fair Park.