IAFE Convention wraps up this week in Indianapolis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 2022 IAFE Convention & Trade Show wrapped up this week in Indianapolis. The event was held Nov. 27-30 at the Indianapolis Convention Center, according to IAFE President and CEO Marla Calico.

“About 2,500 people attended the 2022 IAFE Convention & Trade Show, with delegates coming from 48 states, Canada, and Australia. The turnout was just shy of that of the 2019 Convention. More importantly, the revenue goals set for the event were exceeded,” Calico said.

“The ‘Fair-A-Palooza’ event at the Indiana State Fair produced by their staff and North American Midway Entertainment was a huge success and will be talked about for years to come,” Calico said.

Each year, the IAFE conducts contests for fair members, which recognize and reward excellence. A total of 1,726 entries across five divisions in five different contests and 48 categories were entered this year, a significant increase over 2021.

In addition to well over 300 booths, the Trade Show also featured 17 different acts on showcasing stages inside the show, as well as an opportunity for exhibitors to participate in a Buyers/Exhibitors networking breakfast.

“The 2022 IAFE Trade Show provided a great chance for all aspects of the fair business to unite. Exhibitors reported great attendance to show management over the course of the two-day event. Trade Show booth sales were up 9% over 2021,” IAFE Director of Sales Steve Siever said.

The 2023 Board of Directors elections were held at the Convention. The board is as follows (* indicates newly elected): IAFE Chair Jennifer Giesike, CFE, Washington Town & Country Fair, Washington, Mo.; First Vice Chair Jo Reynolds, CFE, Warren County Fair, Indianola, Iowa; Second Vice Chair Ken Karns*, CFE, OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, Calif.; Treasurer Jaime Navarro, State Fair of Texas, Dallas; Immediate Past Chair Jeremy Parsons, CFE, Clay County Fair, Spencer, Iowa; Past Chair Eugene Cassidy, CFE, Eastern States Exposition (The Big E), West Springfield, Mass.; Zone 1 Director Andy Imperati *, Dutchess County Fair, Rhinebeck, N.Y.; Zone 2 Director Kelly Collins, CFE, State Fair of West Virginia, Lewisburg; Zone 3 Director L.C. Scramlin*, Oakland County Fair, Davisburg, Mich.; Zone 4 Director Scott Kozelka, Steele County Free Fair, Owatonna, Minn.; Zone 5 Director Aaron Owen, CFE, Ozark Empire Fair, Springfield, Mo.; Zone 6 Director Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas; Zone 7 Director Brandon Bird*, CFE, Eastern Idaho State Fair, Blackfoot; Zone 8 Director Geoff Hinds, CFE, Deschutes County Fair & Expo, Redmond, Ore.; State & Provincial Associations Representative Steve Patterson*, CFE, Indiana Association of Fairs; Canadian Association of Fairs & Exhibitions Representative Jeff Strickland*, Pacific National Exhibition, Vancouver, British Columbia; Outside the U.S. & Canada Representative Brad Jenkins*, Melbourne Royal Show, Ascot Vale, Victoria; Director at Large from Associate Members Sandy Class*, Tavern at the Park, LLC, Apollo Beach, Fla.; Director at Large from Associate Members Jay Strates, Strates Shows, Orlando, Fla.; and President and CEO Marla Calico, CFE.

“The feedback received throughout the Convention was extremely positive. Attendees were very outspoken in their comments about the quality of the educational programming, the opportunity to network, and to celebrate achievements,” stated Calico.

“We are very grateful to the sponsors and exhibitors for their dedicated participation, and especially so to the attendees who took time away from their families, their fairs and their ‘real-life’ work to attend the 2022 Convention.” Attendees and exhibitors were already expressing great interest in the 2023 IAFE Convention & Trade Show, Nov. 26-29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.