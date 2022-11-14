The Sheehan Firm prepares to expand with Orlando office

CARY, Ill. — Amusement industry legal group The Sheehan Firm was able to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown while maintaining its full staff.

“Like other businesses, we learned how to use technology to better allow us to work remotely,” explained Thomas Sheehan, owner. “People were open to conducting court hearings and depositions via Zoom. That along with careful planning and scheduling kept us all busy.”

A former aircraft mechanic, Sheehan spent five years working at Six Flags Great America prior to attending law school. After graduating, he’s practiced amusement indusry law for more than 35 years.

“Our clients appreciate that we can communicate directly with their engineers as we understand their language, blueprints and engineering concepts.”

The firm’s dedication to client support has led to the decision to add an additional office in Orlando, Florida.

“Orlando has become the default epicenter of the amusement industry,” said Sheehan. “The Illinois office — where we have an awesome and supportive staff — will remain intact.

“We would not have had the successes without the great attorneys and staff we are privileged to have. We’re looking to add two additional attorneys at our upcoming Orlando location.”

•ridelaw.com