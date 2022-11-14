Semnox makes a major presence in Orlando this week

ORLANDO — Semnox, which provides holistic technology solutions for the entertainment and leisure industry, is lending their expertise to industry peers at IAAPA Orlando. Semnox Solutions will provide Orlando with one-on-one educational sessions for industry professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

IAAPA Orlando attendees will get a chance to exchange ideas with Semnox Solutions professionals, view and interact with Semnox technology through personalized demos, and learn first-hand from Semnox clients about how upgrading their systems improved venue concerns, increased revenue, and the overall customer experience. Semnox will be providing one-on-one meetings on the trade show floor at booth #606 from November 15-18. In addition to captivating the audience with world-renowned technologies, guests will have an opportunity to join several educational sessions led by the Semnox team throughout the duration of the expo, such as:

Rookies and Newcomers: FEC 101 on Monday, Nov. 14

Enhancing Safety by Digitizing Maintenance Management on Thursday, Nov. 17

ROI on Your Sustainability Efforts: The Cost of Benefits on Thursday, Nov. 17

“The IAAPA Orlando show is always something that we look forward to, where we meet with our customers, prospects, industry peers and partners. It has always been an excellent opportunity for us to seek feedback from our customers and channel the same towards the product roadmap. We are exhibiting number of key innovations this year, including the Apple Pay/Google pay support on the game readers. We are looking forward to the show!”, says Kiran Karanki, CEO, Semnox Solutions.

The IAAPA Expo will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from November 14-18, with the Trade Show floor opening on November 15. It allows professionals from the world’s most respected theme parks, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums, science centers, and attractions to come and see innovation at work, connect with leaders, and source new products. Semnox educational sessions and its complete ecosystem of integrated solutions are a must-see at IAAPA Orlando for industry professionals looking to upgrade software and hardware at their entertainment or leisure venues.