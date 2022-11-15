Something wicked (fun) has appeared at the Sally Dark Rides exhibit for IAAPA Expo 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, live from the tradeshow floor of IAAPA Expo 2022, Sally Dark Rides, the globally recognized leader in creating family dark rides and attractions, lifted the veil on its latest attraction. Sally proudly shared details about the all-new Haunted Hotel – and the clever conjuring – it is creating exclusively for Funtown Splashtown in Saco, Maine.

Set to open in 2023, Funtown Splashtown has partnered with Sally to add the Whispering Pines Hotel to their property, which guests will quickly learn is really the park’s Haunted Hotel dark ride attraction.

“We are really excited to work with Funtown Splashtown,” shared John Wood, Chairman and CEO of Sally Dark Rides. “Blending a magical, spooky theme with our company’s interactive technology and unmatched theming allows us to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that is both cursed and family-friendly!

“We are especially pleased to work with Funtown to deliver what we know will be a beloved attraction to many of their guests. This classic, family ride, complete with black-light style décor and theming is found in theme parks all over the world and is a proven favorite with families due to its ageless appeal and repeatability. For this special attraction, we have created an original storyline that will only be found Funtown. And besides, doesn’t every park need a good haunted house!”

Mystery, magic, and Sally’s masterful creativity all come together to bring this latest ride to life. The star of the attraction, an incredibly mesmerizing animatronic witch, has cast a spell on the hotel, which was built on the land that was once her home. It will be up to Funtown’s guests to help eradicate her and declare the place safe from her wicked ways and evil charms.

“We have wanted to bring Sally’s ride magic to our park for quite some time,” said William Cormier, Senior VP Funtown Splashtown. “We have heard from our guests that they would love a haunted ride here at Funtown for many years, so the idea of working with Sally to create our very own Haunted Hotel excited us right away. We cannot wait to open it to our guests next season. We are especially thrilled to see the ride’s star – the wicked witch – casually cursing IAAPA Expo attendees this week. There is no better way to unleash her spirit than right here.”

Four-passenger ride cars will mystically move guests through 14 scenes – the rooms of the hotel – concluding with a final visit through an otherworldly dimension. Guests of the Haunted Hotel will play a key role in the story. The Hotel’s proprietor needs their help to save it from the witch’s curse, and rescue three hapless hotel patrons. As they board the custom ride vehicle, riders are asked to work alongside the professional ghost hunter with their own “Curse Eradicator”. The latest in Sally’s tradition of creating personal, interactive devices, the Curse Eradicators puts the power of haunt-busting in the hands of guests. As they travel seamlessly though each room, the Eradicators will be used to free the hotel from the witch’s spell.

After weaving through rooms and creepy corridors of the hotel, the attraction’s final scene will challenge the riders to work together to rescue the lost hotel guests from the witch’s diabolical Dimension X. “We knew we had to bring our new witch with us to IAAPA Expo,” Lauren Weaver of Sally Dark Rides continued, “We always love to bring something new, unique, and eye-catching to the show – and this character is no exception. This week, she will spell-bind IAAPA Expo attendees, and next year, we will unleash her on Funtown Splashtown.”

Sally Dark Rides is located at booth 2267 on the tradeshow floor of IAAPA Expo. Attendees and media are invited to visit the booth to meet with Sally’s team, see the star of Funtown Splashtown’s upcoming dark ride and to learn more about what’s next for the company.