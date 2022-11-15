Apple Industries to debut new Photoma photo booths at IAAPA Expo 2022

GREENVALE, New York, — Apple Industries, manufacturer of faceplace photo booths, is bringing several exciting new products to the 2022 IAAPA Expo to be held November 15-18 in Orlando, Florida. CEO Allen Weisberg and President Scott Avery will be on hand in booth #1300 for the introduction of Apple Industries’ new Photoma line of photo booths.

The Photoma booths are powered by all-new high-powered hardware and faceplace’s latest software package, SmileOS. It features a completely re-imagined user experience, new content, and the highest level of photo quality ever experienced in a photo booth. The design is a futuristic take on the classic photo booths of the 1960’s that uses bright, vibrant color LEDs to attract customers.

“The Photoma design offers a fresh take on the classic photo booths that leverages the current nostalgia trend driving the boom in popularity with today’s consumers,” says Scott Avery. “With all-new hardware and software inside offering a photo booth experience never dreamed of in the past, the Photoma is intended to generate revenue for operators for the next 10 years and beyond!” The Photoma line will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

Apple Industries will also unveil its newest exclusive licensed products featuring popular content from the world-renowned Disney and NASCAR entertainment brands.

Visitors to Expo booth #1300 can also experience other exciting Apple Industries faceplace products including Marvel Adventure Lab Original Edition, Photo Studio Deluxe, Sapphire and Outdoor Themepark Photobooth featuring innovative oobe (out of booth experience) software that enables customers to share multimedia online and make purchases of photo-imprinted merchandise.