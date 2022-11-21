Kennywood Holiday Lights returns brighter than ever in 2022

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays – Kennywood – will spread seasonal cheer with the triumphant return of Holiday Lights, beginning this weekend Saturday, November 19. More than two million twinkling lights will illuminate the park, along with more than 20 family favorite rides, new festive culinary delights and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania.

“Holiday Lights at Kennywood is the only place in the region where you can marvel in the millions of lights and enjoy thrilling rides like the Jack Rabbit,” says Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. “With an all-new festive food line up, popular rides, unique entertainment, and the charm of the park during this event, there are plenty of reasons to be holly and jolly this season.”

Holiday Lights transforms Kennywood into a winter wonderland where guests can meet Jolly St. Nick and enjoy special live entertainment such as magic shows, ice carving, choir performances, and local celebrity readings of “The Night Before Christmas.” Visitors will also enjoy a massive model train display, kids’ dance parties, and a walkthrough petting zoo. A Holiday Lights Kennywood evening isn’t complete without rides! Kangaroo makes its Christmastime return with a new, seasonal lighting package, plus the Jack Rabbit, Merry Go Round, Gran Prix, Thomas TownTM, Kiddieland rides and more. Plus, watch Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree illuminate the sky nightly at 6 p.m., sponsored by Clearview Federal Credit Union.

An all-new holiday menu will delight the taste buds of all and make the spirits bright with peppermint milkshakes, doughnut holes with different flavor and sauce options, and a fresh take on Kennywood’s famous fudge. Also during Holiday Lights, nightly opportunities to dine and leave wish lists with the man of the season, Mr. Clause, at the nightly Dinner with Santa.