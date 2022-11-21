Enjoy the season’s brightest thrills during Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — The premier Christmas event in North Texas, Holiday in the Park, returns to Six Flags Over Texas. Bask in wondrous holiday enchantment for the entire family, featuring visits with Santa, the award-winning Christmas At The Southern Palace, the new Holiday Market with a petting zoo, s’mores around a campfire, and more. The park’s most magical time of the year features more than a million glittering lights, festive décor, seasonal foods, holiday entertainment, and thrilling rides to create this winter wonderland experience. Holiday in the Park will take place weekends and select weekdays November 19, 2022 through January 2, 2023.

“Holiday in the Park is bigger than ever, with new additions like the Holiday Market, five new attractions and shows, and new décor to fill everyone with the holiday spirit,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy. “There is no better place in the Dallas/Fort Worth area to experience the holidays than this premier Christmas event in North Texas,” added Douaihy.

Holiday in the Park highlights:

NEW – Lone Star Spectacular – Immerse yourself in a dazzling Christmas light display, synced to the sounds of the season;

– Immerse yourself in a dazzling Christmas light display, synced to the sounds of the season; Christmas At The Southern Palace – The winner of the Amusement Today Golden Ticket Award for Best New Show in 2021 returns with a spectacular holiday song and dance performance that keeps you warm and toasty;

– The winner of the Amusement Today Golden Ticket Award for Best New Show in 2021 returns with a spectacular holiday song and dance performance that keeps you warm and toasty; The Singing Reindeer – Sing along and take photos with this animated, caroling, Christmas reindeer family as they perform holiday favorites;

– Sing along and take photos with this animated, caroling, Christmas reindeer family as they perform holiday favorites; Looney Tunes Holiday Meet & Greet – Meet your favorite Looney Tunes characters dressed in their holiday finest;

– Meet your favorite Looney Tunes characters dressed in their holiday finest; The Merry Carolers – Enjoy the harmonies of this festive group as they sing throughout Holiday Market;

– Enjoy the harmonies of this festive group as they sing throughout Holiday Market; Kristy Kringle Kids Karaoke – Join Kristy Kringle as children sing their little hearts out;

– Join Kristy Kringle as children sing their little hearts out; The Jingle Belles – Celebrate the holiday season and hop on board a one-horse open sleigh with this all-female cast as they sing and dance to classic holiday tunes; and

– Celebrate the holiday season and hop on board a one-horse open sleigh with this all-female cast as they sing and dance to classic holiday tunes; and A Jolly Holiday – End your Holiday in the Park experience with a song and dance performance near closing time. Opens November 25.

Guests celebrate the holidays with a cornucopia of festive attractions including:

NEW – Kristy Kringle Kids Experience – Enjoy a variety of holiday attractions for the little ones, including Frosty’s Frozen Hay Maze, karaoke for kids, and more;

– Enjoy a variety of holiday attractions for the little ones, including Frosty’s Frozen Hay Maze, karaoke for kids, and more; NEW – The Holiday Express – Board a holiday-adorned train at Boomtown Depot or Texas Depot and take a ride to view all of the spectacular lights throughout the park;

– Board a holiday-adorned train at Boomtown Depot or Texas Depot and take a ride to view all of the spectacular lights throughout the park; NEW – The Nutty Elves – Enjoy the cheerful banter and interact with The Nutty Elves in Holiday Market;

– Enjoy the cheerful banter and interact with The Nutty Elves in Holiday Market; NEW – Lumberjack Square – Engage with a silly lumberjack near the Mystic Acres Bar and the S’Mores Stop campfire;

– Engage with a silly lumberjack near the Mystic Acres Bar and the S’Mores Stop campfire; NEW – Reflections of Peace – Stroll along a walkway lighted by angels who lead guests to the Nativity scene;

– Stroll along a walkway lighted by angels who lead guests to the Nativity scene; The Majestic Tree of Lights – Take a memorable family photo in front of this massive tree adorned with tens of thousands of brilliant bright lights;

– Take a memorable family photo in front of this massive tree adorned with tens of thousands of brilliant bright lights; Hay Ride – Hop aboard a hay-filled wagon that makes multiple stops along the way;

– Hop aboard a hay-filled wagon that makes multiple stops along the way; Under the Mistletoe – Pose for a picture and a kiss under a giant cluster of mistletoe;

– Pose for a picture and a kiss under a giant cluster of mistletoe; Holiday Light Tunnel & Scenes – Take a nighttime ride on the Chaparral Antique Cars through a tunnel of dancing lights and illuminated holiday scenes along the track; and

– Take a nighttime ride on the Chaparral Antique Cars through a tunnel of dancing lights and illuminated holiday scenes along the track; and Christmas At The Runaway Mountain – Bask in the glow of a synchronized musical Christmas tree light show in the peppermint forest-themed Runaway Mountain.

Additional highlights of this year’s new Holiday in the Park lineup include: