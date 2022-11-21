Guests experience the magic of Intercard at 2022 IAAPA Customer Appreciation Party

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s festive IAAPA Expo Customer Appreciation Party reunited more than 400 members of the company’s global family of customers, staff and industry colleagues for a magical evening in Orlando on November 15, 2022. Guests came from as far away as Asia, Australia, the Middle East and South America to celebrate the launch of the year’s biggest trade show.

﻿“Experience the magic of Intercard” was the party’s theme and internationally renowned magician Kevin King wowed the guests with cards, conjuring and comedy. Guests enjoyed beer, wine and custom Magic Margaritas at two bars and feasted on a lavish Mexican taco buffet at Rocco’s Tacos in Orlando’s upscale Dr. Phillips entertainment district. The private party space overlooking the lights of ICON Park across Little Sand Lake was buzzing until late in the evening.

“As the industry continues to build momentum, we are happy to be back at the biggest IAAPA Expo of the year celebrating with our global family of customers, partners and friends.” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We enjoy conjuring up some magic moments of fun for them before the hard work of the show.”