Extreme Engineering unveils details about news products and upcoming 2023 ride installations during IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO — Today, from the tradeshow floor of IAAPA Expo 2022 in Orlando, Florida, Extreme Engineering, the global supplier in family-friendly coasters, adventure rides and engineering design announced several upcoming ride installations and unveiled incredible new products. Surrounded by global attractions industry owners and operators and media from around the world, Extreme Engineering outlined its latest innovations including the exclusive Parkour Around™ attraction, the patent-pending Flex Shade™ and locations for three new Cloud Coaster installations.

“Extreme Engineering has been a leader in providing exclusive and patented rides and attractions, including our globally recognized Cloud Coaster roller coasters,” shared Phil Wilson, chief development, Extreme Engineering. “Today we are so proud to announce the locations of our latest Cloud Coaster installations, as well as two incredible new products we know will support park and attraction operator provide safe, fun experiences their guests.”

During the press conference, the Athens, Texas-based Extreme Engineering outlined details about:

The Parkour Around.

The all-new Parkour Around attraction provides near-limitless opportunities for active fun for guests of all abilities. Participants will be connected to a unique patent-pending assist system that will allow them to jump higher, scale higher and leap lengths beyond what they previously could only imagine. The cutting-edge technology developed by Extreme Engineering has been ten years in the making and was created to blend video game player abilities with real human skills and excitement.

“Parkour Around has been designed to literally transform riders into video game superheroes,” Wilson announced, “Participants will be able to fully experience what they previously could only imagine while playing their favorite video games. The Extreme Engineering difference means they will at long last truly be the star in a life-sized, free running video game-style adventure.”

Parkour Around can be designed with official licensing and intellectual property, providing custom opportunities to clients. The interactive experience features obstacles and time challenges, and gives guests the feeling of weightlessness, so they are not hindered by age, height, weight or physical ability. Parkour Around is ready for production and clients can expect full installation completion in just eight months.

Flex Shade

Understanding that direct sunlight can often be too much for park and attraction guests, Extreme Engineering unveiled its new patent-pending “Flex Shade™ system. Utilizing the company’s patented flex rod technology, the new system’s flex rods provide the load tension, thus minimizing the cumbersome hardware tradition sail shade systems require. The Extreme difference means the Flex Shade does not require large concrete pilings for installation, providing a cost-effective solution for clients.

“After years of research and testing, it is finally time to bring Flex Shade to the marketplace,” Wilson continued. “Flex Shade will change the shade structure industry forever. Our design does not detract from or block surrounding scenery, landscaping or the themed facades of a theme park or resort location.”

During the press conference, Extreme Engineering announced Flex Shade is available in triangle and square shapes, as well as custom size and shape options. The product is comes in more than six standard colors, and screen printing option are also available.

Cloud Coaster Times Three

A family-friendly roller coaster favorite, Extreme Engineering has exclusively designed and manufactured the Cloud Coaster since 2015. The signature attraction for the company, three Cloud Coasters will debut in three different states means 2023 will be “cloudy with a chance of fun” for coaster fans.

After announcing a partnership with Wilderness at the Smokies in Tennessee earlier this year, the company provided an update, sharing the installation is on (suspended) track to open on time. The ride’s path will seamlessly soar around the resort’s indoor Forest Family Adventure Park. Riders will glide above and around attractions including the themed mini golf course, mini bowling alley, laser-tag attraction, and ropes course. With an approximate length of almost 400 linear feet, the Cloud Coaster will offer resort guests a bird’s eye view of all there is to see and do.

By heading to the Lonestar State, and home of Extreme Engineering’s corporate offices, the largest outdoor Cloud Coaster to date will open in Coriscana, Texas at Richland Chambers. Scaling a towering height of over 60 feet tall with over 820 linear feet of track, the coaster will have two lift hill sections to provide maximum thrill.

Completing the trifecta of new coasters in 2023, Extreme Engineering will debut its first Cloud Coaster on the West Coast. Set open at the grand opening Sports Wenatchee, an indoor mega adventure park in Wenatchee, Washington, this ride will be just over 300 linear feet long and perfectly complement the adventure park’s other attractions.

The announcements made during IAAPA Expo provide the latest from Extreme Engineering, as the company continues to innovate with new products, rides, attractions, and solutions.

Extreme Engineering is exhibiting at IAAPA Expo through Friday, Nov. 18. IAAPA Expo attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #2600 on the tradeshow floor to learn how Extreme Engineering can best help provide solutions to their needs.