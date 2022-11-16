Dropping in to the IAAPA Expo, Fun Land GM gets preview of new attraction

ORLANDO — Clint Novak, general manager of Fun Land of Fredericksburg, kicked off his IAAPA Expo 2022 by being the first to ride his park’s new attraction. In a deal brokered by Rides 4 U, an SBF/Visa Drop N’ Twist tower will debut at the Fun Land location in March of 2023. However, the exact ride going to the park is currently on display on the IAAPA Expo show floor and Novak made it his priority of the expo to take a ride as the industry convention opened on Tuesday, November 15.

“When we build a new ride at Fun Land, I insist that I get to be the first person to ride the attractions when we build them,” explained Novak. “At 10 a.m., I rushed in (to the Expo show floor) and got the very first ride on it.”

When the ride opens at Fun Land, it will be dubbed Patriots Plunge. The attraction was formally announced on the family entertainment center’s Facebook page late Tuesday morning and it promises to deliver family fun at new heights to Fun Land guests.

“It is a good long ride cycle,” detailed Novak. “It does a lot of hops. It’s not like a traditional drop tower where it just drops. It drops, then pulls you back up and does a freefall moment. And, it keeps doing that over and over again… It’s great!”

Patriots Plunge will open at Fun Land of Fredricksburg in March of 2023 and be installed next to the new Flip Side attraction (an SBF/Visa Mini-Dance Party ride). The latter is already installed at Fun Land, but will be opened concurrently with the forthcoming Drop N’ Twist tower.