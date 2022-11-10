Christmas is all wrapped up at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

There’s so much going on at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this festive season and for guests wanting to experience it all, the park has launched a special new Christmas Wrapped Up package.

﻿Christmas Wrapped Up includes a Winter Weekend admission ticket to enjoy the rides, a visit to see Santa in his Christmas Grotto, a round of Christmas Adventure Golf and a seat to see Cinderella the Pantomime.

Christmas Wrapped Up costs just £69.99 per person, a saving of upto £30 if each of the items were booked individually. The best thing about the Christmas Wrapped Up package is that guests can choose when to take part in each bit of festive fun, they don’t need to fit everything into one day.

Guests can book their Winter Weekends eTicket, which runs until 27th November, then select which day they’d like to experience the rest so that they can spread the fun and create family memories.

The UK’s most ride-intensive amusement park will be open for Winter Weekends every weekend until 27th November, to coincide with the extension to Blackpool’s famous Illuminations.

With so much to offer there’s something for everyone including Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s incredible line up of rollercoasters, the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and family favourites such as the Ghost Train and Alice in Wonderland, Blackpool Pleasure Beach provides a fun filled day out for thrill seekers and families alike.

For those hoping to deliver their Christmas lists personally, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Christmas Grotto will be opening from 26th November as part of the extended season. Enjoy the magical Grotto, visit Santa and receive a gift too.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Adventure Golf is getting a seasonal makeover from Saturday 26th November with Christmas trees and festive lighting. The course will be open on selected dates until Saturday 24th December.

Take your seats for Cinderella the Pantomime, the seemingly impossible is made possible with the help of true friends, a little bit of magic and the power of dreams to create a show which will bring smiles and laughter to every audience. It’s a seasonal must for everyone.