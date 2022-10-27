Innovative restaurant world-first ‘Eatrenalin’ – The futuristic gastronomy experience for all the senses

There is a new highlight for culinary enthusiasts seeking an extraordinary fine dining experience. On 4th November 2022, the unique gastronomic event concept ‘Eatrenalin’ will open in Rust next to the 4* superior hotel ‘Krønasår’. From the moment the experience begins, guests are immersed in a wide variety of worlds, not only through scents and tastes, but also through visuals, acoustics and haptics. The ‘Restaurant of the Future’ is a firework display for the senses. This is made possible by an impressive interplay of multimedia content, gastronomic excellence and a patented new development, the floating chair from MACK Rides. This unique gourmet experience was initiated by Managing Partner of Europa-Park Thomas Mack and gastronomy expert Oliver Altherr, CEO of Marché International. The vision and the goal are to reinvent gastronomy and to touch the guests emotionally. Following the opening of Eatrenalin in Rust, the aim is international expansion over the next few years.

The Eatrenalin Experience

Eatrenalin is a sensory journey which merges all of the strengths of Baden family company Mack in an incomparable way. “The innovative floating chair from MACK Rides, the virtual media from MACK animation and MackNeXT, as well as the gastronomic expertise of a kitchen team made up of top international chefs. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the world,” says Thomas Mack happily. The Berlin production studio T-Rex Classics has further developed original music for Eatrenalin, which audibly underscores the choreography of the culinary journey. The restaurant, with a total area of ​​1,600 m², is located next to the 4* superior hotel ‘Krønasår’. During the approximately 100-minutes long experience, guests are immersed in various exciting worlds of pleasure through the use of innovative technology. “Eatrenalin combines an extraordinary menu with visuals, movement and scents, taking guests to spectacular locations and thus creating a new restaurant dimension,” adds joint venture partner Oliver Altherr.

Sensual worlds of indulgence

Seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting, feeling – in these various worlds of indulgence, every sense is stimulated during the eight-course menu: It starts with an exciting aperitif that gets you in the mood for the Eatrenalin experience. The journey through space and time begins in the lounge with a glass of champagne and small delicacies to welcome visitors. A refreshing ritual cleanses the senses in the Waterfall and everyday life is literally cast off. Discovery is when every guest then takes a seat in the floating chairs and the sensory journey begins. Then it is time to ‘float’ in the Ocean room, which takes guests into the depths of the sea. This is followed by a taste explosion in Taste. Guests taste the flavours: sweet, sour, salty and bitter. The space changes and adapts to each different flavour. But the fifth dimension of taste, umami, is not neglected either. In fact, it has a separate room dedicated to it. Afterwards, guests really take off, in the Spaceship. After the rocket launch, they glide and experience the infinity and weightless of space before arriving on the moon in Universe, where a second main course is served.

What does the dessert taste like there? The answer is very imaginative! The experience is brought to its conclusion in the Incarnation room. After over 100 minutes, the lift returns guests to reality and the bar. It is there that the 200 guests, that can visit Eatrenalin in total in one evening, end their journey through space, time, fiction and taste.

Gastronomy at the highest level

The guests are spoiled with an eight-course menu. The kitchen combines influences from both modern and international cuisines, matching the respective ambience of the scenery in each of the various worlds of indulgence. A top European team was put together especially for this – Eatrenalin chef de cuisine Pablo Montoro from Alicante is responsible for the menu. As a star restaurateur, he has already worked for ‘El Bulli’ in Spain, which was considered the most extraordinary restaurant in the world. “In Eatrenalin, the focus is not on international cuisine or exotic locations, but rather on the respective taste experience,” says the chef. Dutch sous chef Ties van Oosten and French-Austrian pastry chef Juliana Clementz are also responsible. Both have worked in several two and three star restaurants before. Together, they represent the creative genius of the top level gastronomy at Eatrenalin. “Each course is a culinary work of art that both surprises and amazes,” promises Oliver Altherr. The following delights await the guests. A vegan menu can also be selected when booking.

Patented new development – Floating Chair

The floating chairs, a world-first transport system from MACK Rides, sets the guests and the food in motion. The state-of-the-art technology accompanies the guests throughout the experience, approximately 100 minutes long. They travel to different exciting worlds in a way that delights the senses, seating the guests in different combinations either opposite or next to each other. The floating chairs are a patented new development and a world first from MACK Rides and can be experienced for the first time in Eatrenalin. Each floating chair consists of almost 2,100 components and weighs a total of 320 kilograms. The internationally-successful ride manufacturer from Waldkirch needed a year and a half for the development.

Media technology for a deceptively real reality

The virtual media comes from MACK animation, one of the leading studios for cinema animation films and high-quality media productions in Europe and worldwide. The think tank MackNeXT ensures that the various worlds of pleasure become deceptively convincing realities. The guests dive into the depths of the ocean and fly into space without even having to get up from their floating chairs. “This enables us to create a unique experience. The patented floating chair from MACK Rides ensures that guests are transported through the rooms, while the multimedia content from MACK animation and MACK Solutions creates truly convincing visual worlds,” explains Thomas Mack. New LED screens and projections are used in an interplay of media technology and film. For example, from the moon guests always have the Earth in view – represented as a bluish glowing ball.

Idea behind Eatrenalin

The idea was born during a flight together in Europa-Park’s ‘Voletarium’ flying theater. “I discussed this vision with Oliver Altherr years ago,” says Thomas Mack. “In the Voletarium, where you fly over European worlds, the idea arose to enchant guests by sending them on a culinary journey. The goal is to add dimensions to the gastronomy and touch the guests emotionally. It is time that we take guests on a futuristic journey to various worlds of indulgence, appealing to all their senses and amazing them,” explains joint venture partner Oliver Altherr. “It’s unique, and completely new. At the same time, it offers the opportunity to break away from everyday life and enjoy culinary delights at the highest level. I’m already looking forward to the first reactions of the guests. The most exciting restaurant experience in the world awaits you!” says Thomas Mack enthusiastically.

Eatrenalin Offers

The tickets for Eatrenalin are now available in the online ticket shop via the website www.eatrenalin.de. Starting at 195 Euros, Eatrenalin can be enjoyed in various ways. At the Eatrenalin Dinner, each course is a culinary work of art, with an eight-course menu and a paired drink accompaniment. During the Sommelier Dinner, an experienced sommelier accompanies the guests through the Eatrenalin experience and serves perfectly paired high-quality wines with the eight courses. An exquisite experience for all wine connoisseurs. The Champagne Dinner combines the sensory experience with exclusive champagne from Lauren-Perrier. The best types of champagne were selected and carefully paired with the food.

Global expansion

Following the opening of the ‘Eatrenalin’ at the Europa-Park Resort in Rust, a long-term international roll-out is planned to expand to the metropolises of the world. Potential investors can expect low-maintenance, safe and user-friendly system components, excellent content and story worlds, innovative and individualised food concepts, lean and automated processes in the catering business and a modern mix of marketing and communication.