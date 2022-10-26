Boardwalk Casino & Island Breeze Casino takes the big technology leap with Semnox Solutions

SEA ISLE, N.J. — Semnox adds two more locations, Boardwalk Casino and Island Breeze Casino arcades, to its growing list of US clients. Situated on the classic Sea Isle boardwalk in New Jersey, these casino arcades provide family fun each summer to returning tourists and new visitors alike.

The Kiska family, who owns and operates the Boardwalk Casino and the Island Breeze Casino arcades, wanted to maintain a traditional atmosphere with a token-based revenue system. After attending the 2021 IAAPA Expo, they realized not using cards wasn’t an option.

“We were worried switching to a card-based system would take part of the fun out of the experience for guests. We wanted to stay true to the end goal – providing entertainment,” stated Ryan Kiska, owner of Boardwalk Casino. “Not only have our guests been happy with the transition, but Parafait has also brought us into the 21st century. We didn’t realize how many sales we were missing because we were a cash-only facility.”

Some of the features of the Parafait system that were implemented include RFID-based debit card systems, the LuminOS reader for “tap-to-play” functionality, POS and Redemption systems, and on-demand roaming between the Boardwalk Casino location and Island Breeze Casino location for cross-venue play and upsell options. With most of their indoor arcade currently on card readers, the arcades increased their gross sales and have noticed a shift in consumer behavior. The Parafait system tracks game usage and can alert staff when a game needs maintenance leading to higher efficiency in day-to-day operations. Boardwalk and Island Breeze also benefit from the LuminOS over-the-air firmware updates, the 5 GHz Support and web service-based interaction.

“We have just scratched the surface of possibilities with the LuminOS,” says Kiran Karanki, CEO of Semnox. “Having replicated the functionality of a regular reader on an OS-based reader, we are now discussing ways in which we can go beyond the current functionality with our customers. We believe that LuminOS has significant potential both in terms of how the interactions with customer is crafted as well as how the interaction with game machine takes place.”