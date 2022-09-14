The Horrorland Miami Scream Park returns with a new version of South Florida’s scariest haunt experience at Jungle Island

MIAMI — For three consecutive years, The Horrorland has been rated South Florida’s most popular Halloween event, and now it returns this season with an even more terrifying and haunting experience.

Nightmares await at the all-new experience debuting on an unprecedented 18-acre park complete with devilish dens and lurid lairs that will prey upon your deepest phobias. The Horrorland Scream Park is a haunted walk-through attraction voted “Best and Most Original Halloween Attraction” in South Florida by TimeOut in 2020 and 2021.

Created by the talented team behind Live305 Entertainment and Cirque Factory, the ghoulish masterminds of global shows, entertainment experiences, and events around the world, The Horrorland promises goose bumps, raised hairs, chills, shrills, and thrills that you will never forget. Are you ready to experience the biggest haunted house in Miami? This year’s frightening Halloween event begins Friday, Sept. 23rd and is open rain or shine on Thursdays, and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until October 31. The Scream Park is at Jungle Island (1111 Parrot Jungle Trail), Miami.

Horrorland began as a drive-thru experience due to the pandemic, but now guests can enjoy a more thrilling fun-filled walkthrough adventure, with multiple scary and chilling attractions along the journey. The total package may require up to two or more hours for guests to complete—if you have the nerve. Horrorland promises to be the adventure of a lifetime, and in 2022 it will be the first time locals in the Miami area will be able to experience Halloween in such a chilling and thrilling way!

“We put a lot of thought into the stories and preparation for this year’s event. It makes the experience that much more terrifying with experienced actors, incredible stage sets, detailed make-up, and costumes that will create a deep feeling of terror,” said Francisco Santos, CEO and Director of Live305 Entertainment. “It’s exhilarating to walk down a dark trail with scary elements everywhere. We’re thrilled to bring this unique Halloween event to South Florida again this year.”

The renowned Vampire Circus becomes part of The Horrorland Scream Park this year, as death-defying vampires perform acrobatic feats with a background of tantalizing music and fantastic illusions. Dubbed “the best Halloween show I’ve ever seen during a haunted event,” by The Orange County Register, the show has been enjoyed by more than 5 million people around the world, and now it returns to South Florida.

This year’s haunting attractions include 8 haunted houses including outdoor scare zones, blood carnival games, horror art exhibitions, a fearful gift shop, and much more. The frightening fascinations include:

Stranger Devil House: This frightful decaying mansion is an open invitation to trap you inside its walls forever! The ghouls want you to spend eternity listening the moaning sounds of the undead.

Boneyard Farm: No regular farm—this horrible chamber of tortures, is set against a backdrop of a run-down farm that’s swarming with frightful farmers looking for revenge! Beware, they will welcome you with sharp blades and roaring high-speed chainsaws.

Clown Palooza: No smiley faces and red noses, just an out of this world experience where freakish clowns bring all your nightmares to life in a most disturbing festival.

Voodoo Island: Tourists stranded on an island are stalked by witches that transform their vacation into a race for survival.

The Vampire Circus Show: This terrifyingly fun fusion blends the genius of Tim Burton and Cirque du Soleil for a circus like no other. Only vampires can accomplish these dazzling feats!

Note: Entrance to the famed Vampire Circus is included in the price of your Horrorland ticket this year!

Insanity Playground: Confusion. Disorientation. Fear. Uncertainty. Panic. This playground is not for the faint of heart. Play at your own risk.

Apocalypse Maze: Humans are no longer the hunters, but they are the hunted. No one escapes this maze alive!

The Nun’s Revenge: It’s time for confession as unholy secrets bring forth a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Additional scare zones that await…

Fisherman Killer: Dare you venture down narrow, winding paths through dense overgrown vegetation? If so, do it at your own risk, as mutant creatures lie in wait waiting to welcome you in this fear-filled forest! Your screams and cries for mercy will be too distant to be heard.

Alice in Horrorland: The traditionally innocent story takes a dark, dark turn. Don’t be naïve. Surprises await around every corner.

Santa’s Death Wish: ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring not even a mouse. It’s because they’re all dead—thanks to the blood-thirsty Krampus and his maniacal elves. It’s a great way to ring in Christmas Day—but survive the night at your own risk!

The 50’s Blood Diner: This chef uses “special” ingredients you can’t imagine. Flesh is on the menu, along with other tasty goodies at a run-down diner no one visits any more, except perhaps Hannibal Lecter!

Toxic Expedition: Explore the supernatural as you enter a world of ghouls and nightmare creatures.

Pumpkin Hell: This abandoned roadside pumpkin path invites you to the awakening of its scarecrows. Lifeless to alive—it’s a chilling experience!

Granny’s Basement: Burrowed deep in the Bayou is an old rustic cabin, overgrown with vines and moss, half buried in the muck. Look out for satanic swamp creatures intent on stealing souls.

Horrorland Scream Park also features foods, drinks, games, shopping, and more. Delectably horrific extras include: Macabre Food Village,

Creepy Coffin Bar, Spooky Beer Garden, Bloody Carnival Games, Horror Art Exhibition, Fearful Gift Shop, and Scary Photo Souvenir