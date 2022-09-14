Ronna Sue Heftman age 74. Beloved wife of Ronald Neil Heftman. Loving mother of Jeffery (Michele) Heftman and Larry (Vanessa) Heftman. Proud and doting Nannie of Nathan, Noah, Dalia and Benjamin. Dear sister of Mark (Mary) Lazar, sister-in law of Lila (Bob) Ardell and Charles (Mary Pat) Heftman, and “sister” to cousin Susan (Lee) Steinberg. Beloved cousin, aunt and friend to so many. Service Wednesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Internment Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004.

Ronna was the wife of Ron Heftman, longtime counsel and Hall of Honor recipient of The Showmen’s League of America. The Heftman’s have a long history with the SLA dating back to Ron’s father, Harry, who owned Harry’s Hot Dogs.

Memorials in her memory to ORT America (https://ortamerica.org/) and the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).