‘Terror At Quassy’ Halloween event returns starting Oct. 7

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. – Twelve nights of frights return to Quassy Amusement Park here as the lakeside facility presents its second annual Halloween haunt event.

“Terror At Quassy” will take place weekends starting Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Event hours are 7 to 11 p.m. for the Friday-Sunday haunt with tickets available at www.quassy.com.

Admission is $29.99 per person with parking $10 at Quassy. Groups of 30 or more will receive a discount through the park office at 203-758-2913. Quassy season pass holders may purchase discount pre-sale tickets online.

Offering More This Year

The event will feature more haunted attractions than last year as the amusement ride area of the park will be transformed into a variety of frightening lures including a zombie hospital, dungeons, and misty walkway.

The huge athletic field in the park will play host to a haunted catacombs and cemetery.

New attractions will include an infinity hall and clown house.

In addition, themed live performances will talk place nightly at the Carousel Theatre stage.

“We saw entire families come out and enjoy last year’s event and the park will expand on the theme this year,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said. “We didn’t go to the extreme in regard to fright factor like some other venues, but also didn’t lose sight that it is a Halloween celebration. There are scary elements and live actors throughout the property, and that is what guests expect.”

A number of the park’s major rides, included in the admission price, will also operate during “Terror At Quassy” nights. The park’s restaurant, arcade and gift shop will be open.