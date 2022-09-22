Take a Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween

Journey to Hell Freak Nights return to Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween. Will you be brave enough to travel through the eight scare zones to uncover the horrors that await?

Journey to Hell Freak Nights is a terrifying, experience led event featuring live actors through eight themed areas of Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Journey to Hell Freak Nights will leave your adrenaline flowing and heart thumping and take your terror to levels that you have never experienced before. Dare you enter the park after dark?

Face your worst fears with silent assassins, evil carnival dwellers, undead sorcerers and even aquatic terrors lurking around every corner. In order to survive your Journey to Hell you will have to experience Blackpool Pleasure Beach like you never have done before.

Journey to Hell Freak Nights take place on selected nights from the 7th to 30th October after the amusement park has closed to the public! Scare zones include The Legend of the Cursed River Caves, Pleasure Beach Hexpress, Rising Ghost Train, The Lost and more! Some scare zones incorporate thrilling ride experiences including intense high-speed rollercoasters.

The FY4 area of Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be transformed into a hellish area where you can join the Gate Keeper for live music and entertainment throughout the night whilst grabbing something to eat or drink – if you still have an appetite.

The scare zones featured in Journey to Hell include:

Impossible Freak House

Roll up, roll up and step into the big top! These are no ordinary clowns, they want to keep your soul forever! Lets hope you escape the impossible.

Rising Ghost Train

All aboard, destination FEAR. Something horrific is happening on tonight’s trip. You never know who you might meet on this hair raising journey.

The Legend Of The Cursed River Caves

Are you feeling adventurous? Explore these cursed caves, where your screams will echo and awaken the legend of the cursed travellers.

Hell Tunnel

Here piggy piggy. This maze of tunnels is where the outcasts of society gather. It might be dinner time come during your visit, will you escape being on the menu?

Sirens of Infusion

Evil can be pretty too. The sirens will bewitch you with their beauty then drag you into their abyss and immerse your senses with their darkness.

The Controllers

First you will see them stalking you through the darkness but once they set their sights on you there is no going back. You may feel uncomfortable for a while but once they have control of your mind you are lost to their realm.

Pleasure Beach Hexpress

A dark witchcraft pilgrimage. Let’s hope that all of the passengers make the return journey on this cursed locomotive.

The Lost

Don’t panic or you may never get out of this hellish maze of rooms. Who knows what may be lurking around each corner.

Journey to Hell runs from 7pm until 10pm each night and incorporates eight scare zones and five rides. Tickets for the event cost £39.

Journey to Hell takes place on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th, Friday 14th, Saturday 15th, Friday 21st, Saturday 22nd, Thursday 27th, Friday 28th & Sunday 30th October.