The scares are vack at Lake Compounce: Phantom Fall Fest begins Sept. 30

BRISTOL, Conn. — Get ready for terrifying haunts, gruesome ghouls, and wicked food this Halloween season as Lake Compounce opens the gates for its all new Halloween event, Phantom Fall Fest. Beginning September 30, visitors will step inside the Phantom’s world as they enter through the gates at America’s First Amusement Park.

The fear kicks into gear starting at 6:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. The park will be transformed with the addition of three scare zones, each specifically themed to tap into visitors’ deepest fears. Scare zones include revenge-seeking conjurors from the Connecticut witch trials, hunters searching for unknown monsters in the woods, and a seemingly perfect masquerade ball gone wrong.

“Lake Compounce has always been known as New England’s best destination for frights during the Halloween season,” says General Manager Jeffery Davis. “This year, we take scream to the extreme, building off 20-plus years of experience hosting Halloween events at Lake Compounce. Guests better prepare for an intense Halloween season!”

In addition to the park’s three scare zones, admission will also include access to three haunted houses, unlimited rides, and frights all night. Each house has been curated to a different theme providing unique thrill throughout. Haunts include:

MediEvil – It’s time to face judgement. As soon as you set foot in front of the Inquisitor, you are subject to his demonic interpretation of ‘justice;’

– It’s time to face judgement. As soon as you set foot in front of the Inquisitor, you are subject to his demonic interpretation of ‘justice;’ The Root of all Evil – Dr. Belladonna Thornwoode has gone mad on her quest for perfection, and you must find the way out of her once grand manor. A new creation of Dr. Thornwoode’s lurks around every corner and rotted door.

– Dr. Belladonna Thornwoode has gone mad on her quest for perfection, and you must find the way out of her once grand manor. A new creation of Dr. Thornwoode’s lurks around every corner and rotted door. mAlice in Wonderland – Choose your path, will you go through the looking glass or down the rabbit hole? The choice is yours as you enter Wonderland.

– Choose your path, will you go through the looking glass or down the rabbit hole? The choice is yours as you enter Wonderland. Spirits of the Swamp – Breaking down in the Bayou is never a good thing, and breaking down in the Bayou after dark is even worse, will you make it through the swamp alive?

Lake Compounce guests can also Play All Day at Phantom Fall Fest, with family friendly activities available from noon – 6:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The park will be offer delicious fall themed treats and rides including Boulder Dash, Rev-O-Luiton, Ghost Hunt, and the park’s kiddie Land area, Circus World will be open until the fear kicks into gear at 6 p.m.

Phantom Fall Fest will run every Friday from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 – 10:00 p.m. from September 30 – October 30. For a limited time, guests can save $35 on admission tickets when they purchase single-day tickets online. Tickets are just $29.99 and include access for all hours of Phantom Fall Fest, unlimited rides, three scare zones, and three haunted houses. Or, purchase a 2023 Gold or Platinum Pass for unlimited visits the rest of 2022 and all of 2023.