LA ProPoint celebrates 20 years of innovation!

SUN VALLEY, Calif. — LA ProPoint, the leader in the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of theatrical and theme park systems, is celebrating 20 years of industry-leading innovation.

The company was founded in 2002 out of the back of Mark Riddlesperger’s, LA ProPoint’s President pick-up truck. After surviving economic downturns and even a global pandemic, LA ProPoint now boasts 50 employees working in a 30,000 square foot building. The company has worked on numerous high-profile projects for some of the biggest companies in themed entertainment and general contracting. Some of LA ProPoint’s major accomplishments include:

Design, fabrication, and installation of massive custom automated truss structures for the sports lighting system and supporting equipment at SoFi Stadium In Los Angeles;

A complete renovation and upgrade of all of the theatrical stage equipment at the Mandell Weiss Theatre/ La Jolla Playhouse at the University of San Diego;

Design, Engineering, Fabrication and Installation of custom and highly innovative, complex, curved projection screens and screen masking systems at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles;

Refurbishment, and various equipment upgrades, including a new piano lift system, a new custom rigging equipment control system and a new automated sunshade system covering the entire front of the Hollywood Bowl stage.

Design, Engineering, fabrication, and installation of a new structural steel catwalk and support towers at the Ford Amphitheatre;

Assisting the California Science with the new Space Shuttle Endeavor exhibit and the transportation of the external fuel tank (aka; ET 94) from New Orleans and through the streets of Los Angeles

Design Engineering and Fabrication for several domestic and international themed entertainment projects for Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Brothers, just to name a few.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have been doing this work consistently and we have worked hard to become a leader in this industry for two decades,” said Mark Riddlesperger, President of LA ProPoint. “Our amazing employees, tireless diligence, courage to innovate, and dedication to customer service have been key components to our survival and success. And now we’re prepared and excited for the next 20 years!”