Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO! brings spooky, silly fall fun featuring Daniel Tiger and his Neighborhood Friends

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO!, a fun, friendly Halloween seasonal event, returns starting this weekend for its 18th season at The Best Kids Park In The World. The young and young-at-heart can enjoy live shows, new character meet and greets, tasty fall treats and nearly 30 rides and Halloween-themed attractions on weekends from September 24 through October 30.

“HALLOWBOO! is the premier fall destination for families offering a totally different Idlewild experience including new shows, great food, and favorite attractions with a special seasonal twist,” said Idlewild General Manager Tim Heger. “We are thrilled to offer 12 days of spooky fall fun in the beautiful Laurel Highlands.”

A wide variety of family-friendly entertainment will be provided, highlighted by the popular Trick-or-Treat trail through Story Book Forest. Kids of all ages can trot through the trail and collect treats from all of their Story Book friends. Many of the park’s most popular rides and attractions in Olde Idlewild, Jumpin’ Jungle, Hootin’ Holler, Raccoon Lagoon, and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood are rethemed to celebrate the season. Take a ride on the HALLOWBOO! Express Railroad, visit the eerie rooms of the Haunted Hill Hotel, find your way through three different mazes, then head for two, new spook-tacular live stage shows!

Jack-O-Lantern Jive and Monster Mash bring the jazziest set of ghouls to take viewers grooving through the graveyard. Little goblins will also love hopping to Idlewild’s signature show, Daniel Tiger’s Grr-ific Day, and enjoying Meet and Greets with Neighborhood Friends including Daniel and Katerina Kittycat. HALLOWBOO! also introduces new fall food options. Guests will find specialty food and drink fit for fall tastes. Try S’mores, Dirt or Apple Pie funnel cakes, or get fully into the spooky spirit with a green corndog!

Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO! opens for the season on Saturday, September 24, continuing on Saturdays and Sundays through October 30. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The best way to enjoy the event is with a Season Pass. 2023 Passes are on sale now, with Gold passes offering unlimited admission for the rest of 2022 for free, plus all of next year at Idlewild. Platinum Passes offer the best of both worlds with unlimited visits to Kennywood, Sandcastle Waterpark, and Idlewild for free the remainder of 2022, plus all of 2023. Single-day tickets are on sale now as well. Experience a day of spooky family fun! Tickets only $29.99 for a limited time.