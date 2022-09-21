Latest signed agreement bounces Altitude Trampoline Park into Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment brands, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to position a go-to spot for indoor, active adventure in Bluffton with a new park location. Local entrepreneurs David and Haleigh Johnston will introduce the energetic brand to Beaufort County, specifically targeting parents and children ages 3- to 12-years-old in Bluffton.

“Bluffton has exploded with population growth over the past few years – it’s become an increasingly popular place to raise kids,” said Haleigh, who is no stranger to waiting in line anywhere from half an hour to an hour to pick up her kids from school. “As a parent myself, I know there are so many families in Bluffton who struggle to find indoor entertainment options for their children without driving upwards of thirty minutes to Savannah or Hilton Head. Whether it’s raining or sweltering hot outside, my husband and I are thrilled to provide a clean and safe environment, so this community can celebrate life’s most joyous moments.”

Haleigh has extensive experience in building relationships with others in her community as a full-time mother of five. She will play a pivotal role in owning and operating the Bluffton park, welcoming in community members from around the area as well as tourists who venture away from the beaches of Hilton Head. David will continue his work with the Armed Forces while overseeing the backend of the business.

“We’re thrilled to bring aboard individuals like Haleigh and David, who shares our incredible passion for providing safe, indoor attractions and free play options to the people of Bluffton,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. “She and David are the ideal franchise owners to bring Altitude Trampoline Park’s proven business model to Southern South Carolina and establish a newfound home for gravity-defying joy, exhilaration, social growth and wellness.”