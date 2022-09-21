Adventureland’s Helping Hands foundation raises $1 million for Long Island

Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation hosted their 5th annual VIP Night fundraiser on a beautiful Friday night at Adventureland. This event raised $275,000 for Long Island, bringing the total raised from all 5 annual events to over $1,000,000. Funds raised will support the foundation’s scholarship program, grant program, and goods drive program.

The picture-perfect weather made for an extraordinary night of rides, unlimited food, games, raffles, and more, all in celebration of Helping Hands.

The foundation awarded over $55,000 in scholarships to Long Island students through the Vivian and Tony Gentile Scholarship Program and the Sachem Dental Group Endowment—bringing the total amount donated to Long Island Students to over $200,000 in the last 7 years. Helping Hands also highlighted the local non-profits they have supported over the past year through their grant program—Splashes of Hope, Marty Lyons Foundation, Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, Gigi’s Playhouse and more. The foundation also announced a $50,000 pledge to the Good Samaritan Hospital’s neo-neonatal intensive care unit.

Supporters were also treated to a blessing by Catholic Faith Network President and CEO, Monsignor Jim Vlaun, and to live entertainment coordinated by Brian Rosenberg New York; rising star Charlize Tuozzo sang the National Anthem, DJ Theo emceed the festivities and special performances by Randy Jackson of Zebra, and Christian Guardino of American Idol and America’s Got Talent made the night truly remarkable.

Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation was founded in 2014 with the goal of Helping Long Island reach its potential. Through supporting local nonprofits, raising awareness, and providing scholarships, Helping Hands aims to give back to the community that has been home to Adventureland for 60 years. Adventureland’s Helping Hands VIP Night fundraiser is held every September.