Happy 102nd Patent-versary to Deno’s Wonder Wheel, Brooklyn, N.Y.! Filed in January, Charles Hermann’s patent for his invention, which he said combined the thrills of a Ferris wheel with a gravity railway or roller coaster, was approved on September 28, 1920. An earlier design for what would one day become the Wonder Wheel was patented in 1915, writes Coney Island History Project director Charles Denson in his book Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel Park.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park is open Saturdays, Sundays, and school holidays in September and October.