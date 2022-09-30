Amusement Expo International (AEI) welcomes BCA Expo as new colocation partner in 2023

MOKENA, Ill. — Amusement Expo International (AEI) is excited to announce a major expansion of the core categories represented on its exhibit floor and educational program when the Billiard & Home Leisure Expo (BCA Expo) makes its debut as a new member of AEI’s colocation family in 2023.

For the past 40 years, the BCA Expo has served as the premier show for everything from billiards to barstools, cues to casual furniture, Ping Pong to shuffleboard, and much more. Owned and operated by the Billiard Congress of America (BCA), the annual BCA Expo will unite with AEI for the first time during its March 27-30, 2023, event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. “The BCA Expo is a perfect fit for AEI,” said Jeff Blair, AAMA President. “The products will complement our existing exhibit floor, and the BCA and other special show features will only enhance the overall experience for our customers.”

“AEI attendees are entrepreneurial, always on the lookout for new opportunities and ways to diversify their business portfolio,” said Tim Zahn, AMOA President. “We’re excited to add BCA Expo to the AEI colocation family. With the addition of BCA, attendees already operating retail locations will have the opportunity to get even more business done while in Vegas. The expanded exhibit hall provides new opportunities for everyone.” The addition of billiard and leisure sports products significantly expands AEI’s offerings under one roof. Originally created as an event for buyers and sellers of amusement, music and games—the coin-op business—AEI has broadened its reach in recent years via colocations and alliances with related industry segments including Family Entertainment Centers (FEC); Bulk Vending; Laser Tag; Virtual Reality, Foundations Entertainment University, and now Billiard and Leisure Sports. Simultaneously, AEI has put greater emphasis on the development of a top-quality educational program for attendees and exhibitors. “With the increased demand on our dealers for advance planning and purchasing, combined with the opportunity to showcase our billiard and home leisure products to a larger audience of potential dealers, we are thrilled to partner with the AAMA, AMOA and its other partners for the Amusement Expo,” said Shane Bouchard, BCA Chairman. “We are also excited that the Amusement Expo allows our industry event to remain in Las Vegas, the most consistently successful host city for the BCA Expo.” AEI is co-owned by a pair of industry trade associations: the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) coin-op.org and the Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) amoa.com. The BCA Expo is owned by the Billiard Congress of America (BCA) bca-pool.com