Jeroen Nijpels re-elected for a second term on the Board of Directors for International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Manufacturers and Suppliers Committee Chair

JNELC’s Managing Director and Owner, Jeroen Nijpels is making a comeback on IAAPA Board of Directors. As an active IAAPA volunteer since 2002, Jeroen has served on multiple committees such as the Marketing and PR Committee, the Space Allocation Committee, the Global and EMEA Manufacturers and Suppliers (M&S) Committees, the EMEA Regional Advisory Committee and was on the Board from 2007-2009. He currently chairs the IAAPA EMEA M&S Subcommittee and is a member of the IAAPA Foundation Board and the IAAPA Service Awards Committee.

Jeroen is now re-elected for a new term on the Board of Directors as the Manufacturers and Suppliers Committee Chair. Active in the theme park business since 1996, his passion for the industry got a boost way back in 2005 when he founded JNELC, a company that supplies high quality amusement rides and attractions and project management and procurement consultancy. With his extensive experience and vast knowledge in the industry, he has helped IAAPA with his contributions in sharing, decision making and improving the organisation for its members throughout the years that he served on various committees and co-founded the IAAPA young professionals. His responsibility on the board is to focus on the organisation’s vision and mission thus successfully executing task forces that he leads or participates in together with other members.