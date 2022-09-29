Changes to Knott’s Scary Farm chaperone policy increase number of minors per adult over 21, plus complimentary chaperone entry for those accompanying 5 paid guests under the age of 18

For 49 seasons, Knott’s Scary Farm has been providing haunting experiences and unimaginable scares to millions of guests. To make the event even more accessible to Scary Farm fans who are 17 years old or younger, Knott’s Scary Farm will implement the following change to our chaperone policy, effective September 29, 2022 – one guest, 21 and older, may now chaperone up to 5 guests under the age of 18.

In addition to this chaperone policy change, also effective September 29, 2022, any chaperone who accompanies 5 minors, all with valid paid admission for that evening’s event, will be given one complimentary admission to use for that night only. Limit one complimentary chaperone ticket per 5 minors.

To qualify for complimentary admission, each chaperone must accompany a total of 5 guests under the age of 18. The chaperone must present a valid photo ID with date of birth, and all minors must have a valid admission ticket for that evening’s event. The chaperone’s complimentary ticket will be issued at the Main Entrance turnstiles.

The complimentary admission ticket is offered only for those chaperones accompanying a total of five minors with paid admission. Chaperones of parties less than five minors do not qualify for complimentary admission and would need a paid ticket for admission.

All Guests under the age of 18 are required to have a chaperone 21 years of age or older with proper ID. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during the length of their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park and unable to contact their chaperone by phone will be subject to ejection.

Effective September 29, 2022, and for all Knott’s Scary Farm event nights at Knott’s Berry Farm – 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620.

Due to the explicit and frightening nature of the event, it is not recommended for children under 13. For more information on Knott’s Scary Farm, including admission, park hours, and events, visit knottsscaryfarm.com or download the Knott’s Berry Farm app for your smartphone. Join the scary conversation by using #ScaryFarm on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.