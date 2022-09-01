From 7 October to 6 November, Gardaland Magic Halloween is back

With the arrival of October comes Gardaland Magic Halloween, the most scarily fun event of the season, which this year celebrates its twentieth edition. And, to mark the anniversary, it will last longer than usual.

Zombies, witches and vampires will welcome guests from 7 October – every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the month – and over the long holiday weekend from 28 October to 1 November, as well as during the last weekend of the event from 4 to 6 November. Themed decorations, ad hoc shows and a special culinary menu of treats will make the Park even more exciting and captivating.

Kicking off the event is the first of 5 Scary Fridays: on 7, 14, 21, 28 October and 4 November, the Park will keep special opening hours from 5pm to 10pm so that guests can fully enjoy the Halloween-mood events at Gardaland.

For this extra-special anniversary at Gardaland, there will be no end of food and drink proposals for adults and children, all strictly Halloween-themed: from delicious finger-shaped frankfurters, desserts with monster eyes, and doughnuts with monstrous vampire teeth, to an infernal aperitif: magic potions served in pumpkin-shaped glasses, along with toffee apples, spooky-shape biscuits, and long marshmallow kebabs.

During Gardaland Magic Halloween, the Park will be open from 5pm to 10pm for Scary Fridays, every Saturday from 10am to 8pm, and Sundays from 10am to 7pm. On 31 October, for the night of Halloween, the Park will keep special opening hours from 10am to midnight.

There’s also the must-try experience of an overnight stay at Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Magic Hotel or Gardaland Adventure Hotel, to extend your enjoyment of the incredible Park Adventure all night.