Bush’s announces re-opening of ‘World’s Most Beautiful Bean Museum’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family-owned Bush’s Beans recently announced the grand re-opening of its newly revitalized Bush’s Visitor Center Museum in Dandridge, Tenn. Housed in the original Bush’s general store, the new bean-tastic museum maintains the familiar, historical feel – now with new innovative, digital experiences.

At the new museum, guests can learn more about the beautiful bean through:

An interactive digital shelf set that features the vast array of Bush’s products, allowing visitors to interact with the display by clicking on a product of their choosing to learn more about the ingredients, delicious recipes and more.

A reimagined bean scale where visitors can stand on the scale and get their weight in beans alongside equality examples such as Duke’s weight in beans.

A refreshed theatre experience featuring a virtual plant tour highlighting the manufacturing process.

Additional interactive social experiences and rich company history.

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the Bush’s Visitor Center Museum serves as a fun, educational space for visitors both near and far. From nutrition and versatility to sourcing and sustainability, the new museum aims to achieve the same goal it set out to accomplish when it originally opened in 2010: spread the good bean word.

In collaboration with Bush’s, JRA provided master planning, design and implementation of the reimagined Bush’s Visitor Center Museum.

“I am proud to see my family’s legacy of spreading bean goodness portrayed in a fun and interactive way at the new Bush’s Visitor Center Museum,” said Drew Everett, Bush’s Chairman and fourth-generation member of the Bush family. “As a family-owned business, we are thrilled to be able to share our history and welcome our visitors to Chestnut Hill to experience bean goodness first-hand.”

The Bush’s Visitor Center features free museum admission, a general store for shopping and the Bush’s Family Café, filled with southern comfort food, including their famous Pinto Bean Pie.