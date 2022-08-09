World’s first Dynamic Motion Theater opens at Futuroscope

ORLANDO — Dynamic Attractions congratulates Futuroscope, in France, on the July 2nd grand opening of Chasseurs de Tornades (Tornado Chasers), the world’s first Dynamic Motion Theater.

“Futuroscope dares to boldly redefine fun with thrilling, imaginative adventures,” states Guy Nelson, CEO of Dynamic Attractions and Dynamic Technologies Group. “Tornado Chasers is a blast. All of us at Dynamic congratulate Futuroscope on this marvellous feat, which will woo fun-goers of all ages.”

The attraction makes guests feel as if they are being whisked away in a mind-blowing storm. They are in in the heart of a 470 m2 circular screen surrounded by live action scenes, LED projections, and special effects. Best of all, the adventure occurs on Dynamic Motion Theater, a circular platform that goes up, down, tilts and turns.

The Dynamic Motion Theater ride system dramatically advances the specialty theatre genre for the attractions industry. “Dynamic Attraction has once again supplied a ‘world’s first’ to Futuroscope,” declares Rodolphe Bouin, Directeur Général, Futuroscope, who praised the ride maker for supplying two of the park’s most recent new rides. “Tornado Chasers is an adventure unlike any other, with thrilling storytelling and cutting edge technology.”

“The Dynamic Motion Theater puts a whole new spin on an immersive attraction,” adds Nelson. “We’ve pioneered new technology to create an experience that has been, until now, impossible. Ride fans need to storm to Futuroscope and experience this great new adventure.” Dynamic Attractions is comprised of over 100 engineers, designers, fabricators and theme artists based in Orlando, Vancouver, Toronto, Dallas, and Shanghai. Dynamic is the secret name behind many of the most popular rides at the world’s largest theme parks have been created by Dynamic Attractions and its sister company, Dynamic Structures. Dynamic Attractions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynamic Technologies Group