Intercard’s “Top Gun” will bring the latest cashless technology to CinéShow 2022

ST. LOUIS — It’s the summer of Maverick, and Intercard is sending its own “Top Gun,” Client Success Manager Jason Mitchell, to the first live CinéShow in three years. The show will be held in Dallas from August 22-24, 2022.

“I really missed the show during its hiatus and I’m excited to be back with products that haven’t been seen in the theatre industry yet,” says Mitchell. “Intercard continued to develop its technology during the pandemic and I will have some exciting new software and hardware to demo for theatre owners.”

As the exhibition industry increasingly combines movies with arcade games, laser tag and other attractions, there is an increased need for cashless technology to help proprietors manage, maintain and secure more sophisticated amusement operations.

“Intercard has many satisfied customers in the exhibition industry,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We invite show goers to learn how our technology helps leading companies like Cinergy Entertainment Group, Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille and Santikos Theatres take advantage of new trends and revenue streams.”

CinéShow visitors can learn about the latest innovations from Intercard including the industry-first Impulse reader that accepts credit cards as well as game cards, and the iTeller Element, a self-service kiosk designed for arcades with fewer than 30 games.

Mitchell will also be available to provide expert tips on advanced arcade operations and maximizing profits with a cashless system. He is a frequent speaker at amusement industry events including Bowl Expo, the BPAA Games and Redemption Profitability Boot Camp and Amusement Expo International.