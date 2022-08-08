America’s largest waterpark celebrates kids & honors heroes throughout August

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisc. — The final days of summer vacation for students and teachers are upon us, and Noah’s Ark Waterpark will finish this summer in style with an ark’s worth of special events for kids and community leaders throughout August.

The fun starts at America’s Largest Waterpark with Kid’s Fest from August 8 – 14. Bubbles, Balloon Animals, and Mermaids … what more could a kid ask for?! Young guests can also enjoy a duck hunt, hula hoop & limbo contest, kids’ crafting stations and a signature food special, the Brownie Sprinkle Sundae, available only for a limited time.

Right after the celebration for students, teachers are kicking off our Salute to Heroes Week. From August 15 – 21, Educators can get a free single-day admission plus purchase up to four discounted tickets for just $29.99, a $25.00 savings off standard gate pricing. The following week (Aug. 22 – 28), EMS professionals will be honored with the free and discounted admission offer. Finally, August 29 – September 5, military service members can visit free of charge and buy discounted tickets for up to four family members or friends. This week includes active duty and retired military, plus veterans.

Teachers, EMS professionals and military members must present a form of identification such as a badge or ID to receive these promotional offers.

“Noah’s Ark Waterpark is happy to honor local educators, EMS workers, and military personnel,” said Marketing Director Kristin Turnquist. “We cannot thank them enough for their service and are looking forward to welcoming them to the park to relax and have fun with their family and friends.”

Noah’s Ark is heading down the home stretch of the summer season, which concludes one month from today on Labor Day, Monday, September 5. In addition to these special promotions, guests can grab a single-day ticket for $49.99 and get a FREE second full-day visit. This limited-time two-for-one offer begins today and can be used any day between now and September 5.