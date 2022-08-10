Viking Invasion brings new water ride and roller coaster to Adventureland

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Resort guests will join Viking invaders on two new adventures next summer in a new themed area coming to the Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills next year.

In their conquest, the Vikings will be constructing two all-new thrilling rides intertwined! The Flying Viking roller coaster will soar over, under and around family water ride Draken Falls. Hang on as Flying Viking travels 1,300+ feet of twisting, turning, exhilarating track. Then brave the rushing waters of Draken Falls with towering plunges and multiple splashdowns in a six-person Viking ship.

“These two unique rides are even better when they are woven together, and both add something new and special to our lineup,” said Adventureland General Manager Bill Lentz. “Our guests voiced a desire for a new flume ride, and this next-generation version is bigger and better than anything to be found within hundreds of miles. Pairing it with a thrilling family roller coaster that people of all ages can enjoy is going to be a big hit.”

With a minimum height requirement of just 36 inches when accompanied by an adult, the Flying Viking will be a perfect first roller coaster for young Vikings in training. Riders will need to be at least 42 inches tall to set sail on Draken Falls.

Designed by Italian ride manufacturer Zamperla, these landmark additions will give Adventureland the first super flume ride in the Midwest, its seventh roller coaster, and just the second intertwining flume – coaster combination in the country.

“Draken Falls and Flying Viking will offer unique thrills as they immerse visitors in a wonderfully themed Viking universe,” said Zamperla Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director Adam Sandy. “With beautiful, custom-designed vehicles that interact with each other and their environment, plus satisfying splashdowns and speed bursts, these rides will make great additions to Adventureland’s growing lineup of attractions.”

The addition of two new rides in 2023 mark the 10th and 11th new, family-friendly attractions added by Palace Entertainment since purchasing Adventureland last winter. The park has also enhanced its special events lineup in 2022, adding new twists to popular traditions like summer concerts, the Last Day at the Bay water park party, and annual Oktoberfest on September 24. The thrilling, family fun will last longer than ever with Adventureland expanding into October for Phantom Fall Fest, its inaugural Halloween event.

The best way to take advantage of the rest of this season and everything new next year is with a 2023 Adventureland Season Pass. For a limited time, save $50 and get a 2023 Gold Season Pass for the price of Silver. Plus, get the rest of 2022 free, including unlimited admission into Phantom Fall Fest.