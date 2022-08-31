The all-new Busch Gardens Spooktacular is the best place for families to enjoy not-so-spooky Halloween fun

TAMPA, Fla. — A whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky family fun is the place to celebrate Halloween at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with its all-new event, Spooktacular. In this playful world created by Kandy, a friendly witch-in-training, a costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating are some of the activity’s guests will find in this immersive Halloween experience.

Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular will be casting spells on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Festival Walkway and is included with daily admission. Some of the activities for families in this all-new Halloween event, including other not-so-spooky surprises, are:

On this catwalk, all the little ones are top models! A colorful parade of costumes will bring the Spooktacular Costume Parade to life. Trick-or-Treating: The all-new Busch Gardens Spooktacular is the place to be for trick-or-treating this season. All guests can bring their own bag and join in on the super sweet fun. Trick-or-treating bags will be available for purchase.

No Tricks, Just THE Treat

Because Busch Gardens Spooktacular is included with park admission guests should take advantage of the current special offer for the 2023 Fun Card, where paying for one day will allow unlimited visits through 2023 and the rest of 2022 free. For more information on Busch Gardens Spooktacular and to purchase a 2023 Fun Card, guests can visit buschgardenstampa.com.