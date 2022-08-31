Texas’s biggest Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, creeps back to SeaWorld bigger and scarier than ever

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld is back, bigger and scarier than ever, with new haunts, scares, and party zones. For 22 nefarious nights the sun will set on the marine park and turn family daytime thrills into frightening nighttime chills! Howl-O-Scream is a horrifying Halloween celebration, the biggest in Texas, with six hair-raising haunts, eight terrifying terror-tories, heart-pounding coasters in the dark, party zones, themed bars, and a horde of eerie creatures bound to have even the bravest of the brave shivering with fright. The fun comes to life Fridays through Sundays, September 16 through October 31, from 7pm until 10pm, and is included in regular SeaWorld admission.

New Horrifying Haunts

Guests cannot escape the frights as they make their way through six haunts, two new for 2022. In the all-new Atlantis – The Cursed Chasm, the haunted ravine not only allows outsiders in to experience the horror, but also frees timeless evil that has otherwise been long since contained in the deep abyss. Also new is DIS-Assembly Line, where the unsuspecting are unable to escape as they stumble through an agonizing assembly line where a mad scientist has made man into machine. These two new haunts join returning frightening favorites Zombie Horde, Karver’s Kradle, Milton Creek Manor, and The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou. Nowhere is safe from the terror!

More Menacing Moments

Even those strolling around the park aren’t safe as once peaceful pathways metamorphize into eight terrifying terror-tories. A cast of creatures will crawl amongst the living, creating skin-crawling suspenseful moments that can’t be escaped. New for 2022 is GlaciAlly, where a chilled nightlife comes alive in Penguin Plaza, complete with an icy eerie vibe, amazing acrobatics feats, a DJ, and a new bar, appropriately named Frost Bite. Guests will feel the fear at the new The Water’s Edge, where the Sirens have awakened from the depths of the cursed chasm and the screams of the unsuspecting passersby have lured them along the pathways to devour terrified trespassers. The two new terror-tories join returning zones where zombies, vampires, living shadows, bayou mutants, and a cast of freaks come out at night!

Howl-O-Scream also returns with hair-raising, skin-crawling celebrations including Monster Stomp, a sinister song and devilish dance show that will wrap guests up in eerie murderous mischief, and features a live band, singers, and dancers! The terror will also intensify as guests can experience a Coaster Creep, taking a thrilling ride on one of SeaWorld’s adrenaline producing coasters alongside fiendish ghouls, all while in the dark!

Not-So-Scary Halloween Fun:

Aside from nighttime frights, guests can enjoy family fun during the day, all for the same great admission price! Those seeking milder Halloween hijinks can celebrate Spooktacular, SeaWorld’s kid-friendly event designed for the whole family! The not-too-spooky daytime fun includes a corn maze and in-park trick-or-treating. New for 2023, kids of all ages can meet and get their photo taken with Spookley the Square Pumpkin. And it’s not a party without a parade! Guests of all ages can snag a spot along the route to sing and dance along with their favorite furry friends and enjoy the Sesame Street Halloween Parade! And available during both daytime and night hours, Día de los Muertos celebrates a tradition close to the hearts of all in the South Texas region with sugar skull characters, traditional music, and an altar to honor those who have crossed over!

While parents enjoy the haunted thrills of Howl-O-Scream, youngsters are safe from the scares while playing games, crafting, and learning about animals at Spook Camp-ular! Parents can drop off their little ones with SeaWorld educational counselors and they will steer clear of the scarier zones of the park. The evening will be filled with crafts and visiting sharks, stingrays, colorful fish, and dolphins on a private tour. Campers will be provided dinner and a snack. Camp hours are from 7pm until park closing and is for children ages six to twelve.

Guests wanting to experience the Howl-O-Scream sights but not the scary startles can purchase a No Boo Necklace. These colorful light-up necklaces are Halloween themed and notify scare performers along pathways and terror-tories to steer clear and avoid startle scares.