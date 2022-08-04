Kennywood kicks off 72nd edition of Fall Fantasy Parades

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood, Pittsburgh’s Premier Destination for Thrills and Entertainment, will celebrate one of the park’s grandest traditions, the Fall Fantasy Parades, beginning Saturday, August 6. More than 160 marching bands from high schools and colleges throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio will fill Kennywood’s midways with live music during parades nightly through Sunday, August 21.

Visitors to Kennywood during this 72nd rendition of Fall Fantasy will enjoy a whimsical adventure with characters and stories from faraway lands. This year’s theme, “Once Upon a Time” offers a Happily Ever After to the summer. Floats designed in-house by Kennywood’s Art Department will depict fairy tale favorites like Hansel & Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood and more, mixed in with each night’s marching bands.

Once upon a time, Fall Fantasy began at Kennywood in 1950 to celebrate local students and boost a less busy part of the summer seasons. Over the past seven decades, the parades have grown into an exciting spectacle and must-do for local marching bands and their fans throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area.Today, with eight to twelve bands headlining each of the event’s 16 nights, Fall Fantasy is among Kennywood’s most anticipated events of the summer.

“Fall Fantasy is one of the most beloved traditions for Kennywood and our local communities,” says General Manager Mark Pauls. “The parades serve as one last chance to soak up summer before the school year begins and see the region’s talented young people take center stage.”

The start of the Fall Fantasy parades means it’s almost the last chance to visit Kennywood before school starts up again. The parades begin each night at 6 p.m. from August 6 – 21, with the 21st being the final day of summer operation. Kennywood is then open weekends plus Labor Day until Saturday, September 17, with the smash hit Halloween event Phantom Fall Fest beginning a week earlier this year, on Saturday, September 24.