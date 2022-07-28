S&S Worldwide, Inc. announces the retirement of Tim Timco

As officially announced in S&S Worldwide, Inc.’s Board of Directors meeting on July 26, Tim Timco will be retiring as President & CEO of S&S Worldwide, Inc., after 40 years in the amusement industry. Tim’s retirement as President and CEO will go into effect September 1, 2022, but Timco will remain with the company through 2023 as a Corporate Advisor.

Timco first joined S&S in 2012 as Director of Business Development, was promoted to Vice President – Sales & Marketing in 2014, became President of the company in 2015, and then promoted again to President and CEO in 2016.

Under Tim’s leadership as President and CEO, S&S has continued to progress within the industry while attaining a number of achievements over the last six years. These successes include its best-selling and most successful roller coaster the 4D Free Spin Coaster, the Golden Ticket Award Winning Steel Curtain coaster (Kennywood) with the

U.S. record for the most inversions, Maxx Force coaster (Six Flags Great America) holding the record for the world’s fastest inversion, Tidal Surge (SeaWorld San Antonio) the tallest and fastest Screamin’ Swing by S&S, and the company recently signed its largest single contract in its history.

Timco started in the industry with National Ticket Company and served as a Senior Executive for 25 years with them. Much of his time in the industry has been spent contributing and serving on multiple boards. Timco served four years as an IAAPA board member, four years as Chair of IAAPA’s M&S Committee, over 20 years on the PAPA Board of Directors, and six years being part of the BALPPA Management Committee.

Timco said, “I consider myself extremely fortunate and blessed. My 40 years in the amusement industry have been very rewarding both personally and professionally. I have developed relationships with people from all over the world that have become lifelong friends and have memories that I will cherish forever, but now it is time to move on to the next chapter in my life. I thank this wonderful industry, the amazing team at S&S and my dear family for all their support over the years, it certainly has been a great ride!”

Effective September 1, 2022, Jason Mons, currently the COO of S&S, has been promoted to President & COO of S&S. Mons started with the company in 2004 and has been the company’s COO since 2016. Timco said, “I am extremely confident that Jason will provide the leadership and wisdom in continuing the success and high standards that S&S has established within the amusement industry. “

Effective September 1, 2022, Noboru Rachi, currently the CEO of Sansei Technologies Inc., will also take the position as CEO of S&S Worldwide, Inc.