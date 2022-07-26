Ted expands leadership team with addition of production and operations expert, Jake McCoy

LONDON, U.K. — Europe’s largest leisure entertainment experience company, The Experience Department, popularly known as ted, expands its European-based leadership team, welcoming Jake McCoy to the new position of Director of Operations. McCoy joins ted’s UK office from his previous role at ted parent company, RWS Entertainment Group. ted was acquired by RWS in April 2022 joining international design firm, JRA and Binder Casting as part of the world’s largest, full-service provider of visitor attractions and experiences. Together, these companies and their talented teams deliver 360-degree experience design, fabrication, installation and operations to the world’s top leisure and attraction clients.

Already a powerhouse entertainment company with operations in 50 countries and offices in 4 countries, ted is now even stronger with McCoy’s extensive experience taking dreams and turning them into extraordinary realities for clients including Holland America Line – for whom McCoy produced the one-of-a-kind Girls’ Getaway cruise featuring Oprah Winfrey and friends. McCoy has led global teams across multiple departments creating large-scale events from Japan to Alaska. His operational mindset and technical execution skills add efficiency and attention to detail to corporate, consumer, non-profit, cruise line and theme park events.

“Six Flags, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Paultons Park, Chester Zoo, Westfield, major shopping malls and celebrities have trusted Jake McCoy to oversee their custom, large-scale events,” said Robin Breese-Davies, CEO, Europe of ted. “We are thrilled that he now calls the UK home and will be expanding our amazing events and entertainment to include new Halloween and Holiday immersive experiences. Jake will also play a tremendous role in creating efficiencies that benefit our clients and our partners.”

Jake McCoy is a graduate of Creighton University’s Theatrical Design and Technology program. He has been making headlines since graduating early and arriving in New York City, landing a leadership role with Broadway Dreams Foundation after his impressive performance as a production manager. McCoy then worked on production teams including singer Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” before joining RWS Entertainment Group in 2015. From talent and operations management to video coordination and performer safety, McCoy’s experience allows him to create experiences that are both interactive and immersive, delighting guests with multi-sensory entertainment.