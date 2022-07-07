Embed strikes Bowl Expo 22 with breakthrough innovation

DALLAS — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, proudly unveiled another industry-first innovation at the International Bowl Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 29 to 30.

Staying true to its legacy in technology innovation, Embed launched EVENTS: the industry’s first publishing-to-payment events marketing platform. Made in partnership with ECAL, the world’s leader in events and calendar marketing platforms, EVENTS automatically syncs to customers’ calendars – driving more revenue, foot traffic, traction, and conversion to events.

“We are thrilled to have launched this industry-first at Bowl Expo and share it with our customers and prospects. With its ‘Sync to Calendar’ technology, EVENTS will make all the difference to how FECs can now manage their events and promotions and see visible results like increased event awareness, higher booking and ticketing rates, and more marketing engagement. We’re also giving away a free EVENTS creative toolkit to subscribers, designed to drive uptake and adoption to end-users,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.

Other than EVENTS, the Embed Mavericks also conducted free demos of their breakthrough innovations like the award-winning Mobile Wallet, KIOSK+, Breakaway Game Card, smartTOUCH arcade debit game card readers, and the software solution TOOLKIT.