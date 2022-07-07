Attendee registration opens for IAAPA Expo 2022, the global attractions industry’s premier event

ORLANDO — With the building anticipation of its doors opening in less than five months, attendee registration has opened for IAAPA Expo 2022, the premier international attractions industry event.

The annual event is set to bring together nearly 1,000 exhibitors and more than 25,000 industry professionals to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The show runs Nov. 14-18 with the educational conference starting November 14 and the trade show floor opening the next day.

IAAPA Expo is the largest trade show for the attractions industry. General managers, owners, and CEOs of theme parks, amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, and water parks travel to the show to buy rides, connect with attractions industry experts, and more.

“It is an exciting time in the attractions industry as we continue on the path of recovery from the pandemic, and our members are looking for new innovative products and services from our manufacturers and suppliers to enhance their guests’ experiences,” said Hal McEvoy, IAAPA’s chief executive officer and president. “IAAPA Expo in Orlando continues to be the premier showplace for the latest innovations to create fun and make memories for our industry. This is also an important event for connecting, sharing best practices, hearing from the industry’s top leaders and experts, and working on your professional development needs.”

Expo offers education sessions led by industry leaders to help others grow their business, to inspire industry professionals and to advance their careers. Topics include entertainment, facility operations, games and merchandise, food and beverage, financial management and information technology, human resources, marketing, safety, and security. In addition to education sessions, EDUTours, networking events, and in-depth learning opportunities are available at an additional cost.

“IAAPA’s Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome members and not-yet-members back to Orlando for our world-renowned Expo event,” said Ken Whiting, 2022 IAAPA Chairman of the Board. “The IAAPA team is hard at work setting a conference program that’s both engaging and educational with a focus on hot topics that are pressing within the industry.”

Attendees will get insights direct from some of the industry’s top minds when it comes to customer service, theming, and innovation.

The featured speaker lineup includes:

Leadership Breakfast (GM and Owners) : Tom Mehrmann, President and COO Universal Parks and Resorts, Pacific Rim

: Tom Mehrmann, President and COO Universal Parks and Resorts, Pacific Rim Lunch and Learn : Andrew Wexler, CEO Herschend Family Entertainment

: Andrew Wexler, CEO Herschend Family Entertainment Game Changer: Steven Lewis, Gideon’s Bakery, The Sublime Prince of the Esoteric Order of the Cookie

Press registration will open later this month, and anyone interested in covering Expo should review eligibility criteria here. New for 2022 is the availability of credentials to qualified influencers who are interested in attending and covering IAAPA Expo 2022.