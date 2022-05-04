Vietnam’s largest & most high-tech aquarium, designed by Legacy Entertainment, celebrates its grand opening at Vinwonders Theme Park

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and PHU QUOC, Vietnam — The Sea Shell, the largest, most technologically-advanced and highest-quality aquarium in the country of Vietnam, officially celebrated its grand opening on April 26, 2022. Located within the VinWonders theme park on Phu Quoc Island, the facility raises the bar for all zoological attractions in the region, not only for the quality of the visitor experience, but for that of animal husbandry practices, as well. Boasting nearly 300,000 square feet of enclosed area, the facility’s dramatic domed design was informed by the significance of turtles in Vietnamese culture.

Vinpearl has collaborated with a leading design studio from Hollywood, Legacy Entertainment, for the Sea Shell. Legacy Entertainment has designed many world famous aquariums and zoological attractions.

“The opening of The Sea Shell signifies a new era for aquarium attractions in southeast Asia,” says Eric Carnagey, Legacy’s Managing Director, as well as one of the firm’s owners. He added, “With richly-immersive environments, oversized habitats, and cutting-edge Life Support Systems, every element of this new facility has been realized at a world-class level.”

Carnagey adds, “Vietnam is emerging as one of the most exciting markets for Location Based Entertainment in the entire world, and we at Legacy currently have several active projects within that country. Developers like Vinpearl are giving our dreamers and designers bold opportunities the likes of which don’t come along very often. Where else in the world could you build a stadium-sized turtle?”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism accounted for 9% of Vietnam’s GDP, with tourists contributing nearly $12 Billion to the economy in 2019 alone (Statista, 2021). As borders throughout Asia begin to re-open following the pandemic, and international travel resumes, the addition of such a world-class aquarium will be a key component to the rebuilding of the Vietnam’s tourism sector.

VinWonders is the biggest theme park chain in Vietnam and one of the best in Asia pioneering in entertainment, culture experiences, nature discoveries and festivals providers. Debuted in June 2020, VinWonders Phu Quoc was among the first in the region to feature rides and attractions from the top suppliers in the industry, including Intamin, Vekoma, WhiteWater and Zamperla.