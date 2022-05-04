Industry leader Brogent Technologies premiered Red Raion’s Aladdin in their home flying theaters

CATANIA, Italy — Red Raion, the CGI studio specialized in media-based attractions, provides CGI content to Brogent Technologies, Inc., leading flying theater supplier.

In the last couple of years, there has been an exponential rise in the popularity of Flying Theaters around the world.

Flying theaters fulfill the human dream of soaring through the sky – the popularity of these media-based attractions increases day by day, partly thanks to the constantly advancing technology for entertainment.

With over 20 years of experience in the field and their hardware spread all over the world, Brogent Technologies offers several motion-based rides, including the i-Ride flying theaters, for which the Asian company chose to display Aladdin – The Bachelor Party, by Red Raion, in their i-Ride Taipei and Kaohsiung Flying Theaters. This experience has been well received both by the audience and the media and will be displayed for a limited run until the end of May 2022.

As the number of licensed fly titles in the market is not as high as with other formats, the specialized CGI studio Red Raion has been answering to the increasing demand for CGI content for flying theaters in the last years, creating a catalog of licensed films in this format.

The words from Director of Sales & Marketing of Brogent, Stefan Rothaug: “Our flying theater systems are designed for maximum content flexibility. We are always looking for new and innovative media content that can profit from the agility that is an integral part of technology and the main reason why riders around the world love our flying theaters. The Aladdin movie is a good example for this kind of flying theater content.”

“At Red Raion we never stop studying, following the market’s evolution, and asking operators in the industry what their future looks like”, added Valeria Rizzo, Business Development Director at Red Raion. “We are expanding our offer for Flying Theaters as well as for the other formats we produce, because we want to give operators a wide choice of CGI content to offer to their guests.