Six Flags Over Texas opens Pirates of Speelunker Cave ride

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, will open the highly anticipated, Pirates of Speelunker Cave, this Saturday, May 14. This family ride is a re-imagining of one of the park’s first attractions, The Cave, that operated from 1964 until 1991 and featured original characters called Speelunkers that were created exclusively for Six Flags Over Texas.

Pirates of Speelunker Cave will immerse guests with high-tech digital and physical sets, state-of- the-art animatronics and a unique storyline. Riders will be placed squarely in the middle of a pirate treasure hunt thwarted by resident Speelunkers and come face-to-face with mythical creatures, including mermaids and sea monsters.

Pirates of Speelunker Cave includes the following features:

State-of-the-art cinematic projection with immersive sets;

Elaborately-themed entry portal and queue design to set an adventurous tone as soon as guests approach the ride, including a custom soundtrack, nautical artifacts and “wanted” posters of pirates riders will encounter inside the attraction;

A total of 64 Speelunker characters throughout the ride – a historical nod to The Cave’s original opening in 1964;

26 six-passenger boats that will take riders on a six-minute ride; and

No height requirement (with an accompanying adult), allowing entire families to experience the ride together.

The park will host a special preview of the ride, a day early for 2022 Six Flags Over Texas Pass Holders on Friday, May 13. The ride opens to the general public on Saturday, May 14.

Later this summer, the park will introduce AQUAMAN: Power Wave – a multi-launch water coaster that will be the first-of-its-kind in North America.

Also new in 2022 is a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visitation. The Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blockout dates. The Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything offered; it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass, plus more! For additional benefits and savings, with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass, TWO Junior Passes will be given for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”. For more information on these best offers, visit www.sixflags.com.