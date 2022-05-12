Dollywood’s Splash Country opens for 22nd season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Lazy summer days are better in the Smoky Mountains, and Dollywood’s Splash Country is ready to host families for another season of fun in the sun. The region’s friendliest and most-trusted water park opens for its 22nd season on Saturday, May 14. Nestled into a mountain hollow, Dollywood’s Splash Country offers a resort-style getaway—and this summer, guests can expect park upgrades including a new zero-depth entry play space, more entertainment and new dining opportunities.

In response to two needs—more options for accessible play spaces and spaces targeted to young families—Dollywood’s Splash Country reopens its Little Creek Falls area as a zero-depth entry play space filled with themed elements such as flowers, leaves, cattails and pop jets. Previously, the attraction had 18 inches of standing water. Now that it’s been reimagined, this area is more welcoming to wheelchair users, those with sensory processing disorders and toddlers.

“At both Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country, we are on mission to create opportunities for families of all abilities and in all seasons of life to enjoy,” explained Jason Boothe, Vice President of Park Operations. “We reimagined Little Creek Falls, but that’s not all that has kept our crews busy: we resurfaced and repainted 17 of our slides, put down new plaster in The Cascades, fixed concrete throughout the park, trimmed trees and planted new flowers and shrubs among other projects. Families expect a top-tier experience when they visit our destination, and that’s what we always want to deliver.”

Building on the strong foundation of the Dollywood brand, Dollywood’s Splash Country guests can look forward to fun touches to atmosphere elements and menu options during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration (June 18 – Aug. 7). The immersive experience at Dollywood’s water park is rich and intentional. Highly-themed around the beauty of the mountains, Splash Country offers a getaway that includes mature and established trees, natural shade and festival fun.

Throughout Dollywood’s Splash Country’s two-decade history, water park guests have been treated to more than pools and slides. Beyond a family environment full of immersive theming, guests often enjoy live entertainment at the wave pool. This season, in addition to Too Hot Tuesdays, (May 24, June 7 – 28 and July 12 – Aug. 2) and Splash Bash LIVE (Saturdays, June 18 – Aug. 6), there’s a new DJ-featured music event planned for Thursdays. Families should also mark their calendars for Water Safety Day (June 23) when guests are invited to participate in a day of activities and giveaways in an effort to raise awareness about safety in and around the water.

“As at Dollywood, we are always seeking to improve our guests’ experience,” Boothe continued. “We simplified the entry process with our new walk-through security screening that doesn’t require guests to remove items from their pockets. And because guests asked for more dining locations, we decided to offer Big River Pavilion as an option for all guests this season. This new venue will be a spot to sit in guaranteed shade to enjoy some tasty barbecue. In fact, our culinary team has created a few other new menu items including the debut of the Oakley Bros.’ Food Wagon (a mac and cheese food truck) by the wave pool. These upgrades along with additional rides included in our TimeSaver H2O pass program ensure that we’re always listening and responding to guest feedback.”