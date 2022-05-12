2022 Golden Ticket Awards registration & reservations are open!

Amusement Today is excited to bring back the Networking Event of the Year in 2022. The Golden Ticket Awards will return September 9 and 10. The host parks are Morgan’s Wonderland and Six Flags Fiesta Texas. While the ongoing planning is focused on making the event an engaging and entertaining one among industry colleagues, much information is already available. Interested industry professionals can find tentative schedules, registration information and more at www.goldenticketawards.com.

San Antonio is both historic and alive with entertainment. In addition to numerous amusement industry venues, such popular tourist attractions such as the Riverwalk, Spanish Missions and historical sites can extend one’s visit into a fantastic getaway.

The Golden Ticket Awards celebrate the Best of the Best. The weekend event allows the industry to shine and professionals to share ideas and best practices. Attendees will find the networking opportunities to be invaluable. Check out the website and began making plans to be a part of one of the year’s most exciting event.