New dates announced to experience the UK’s tallest rollercoaster like never before

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is giving guests the chance to experience the UK’s tallest rollercoaster like never before. Walk the Big One XL takes participants on a guided tour of the Big One which covers many ups and downs of the famous 235ft tall ride and will take them to places the public will have never been before.

Due to the initial popularity of the event, two new dates have been added – 27th May and 24th June 2022.

Building on the success of the existing Walk The Big One experience, which allows guests to climb the lifthill of the ride, Walk The Big One XL takes in even more of the ride.

As well as climbing the 420 steps to the top of The Big One, participants will also get the chance to explore the ride’s maintenance area and get a better insight into how it works. They will also have the chance to climb up two exciting new points on the ride where they will experience unique views of the ride, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and the stunning seafront.

Walk The Big One XL will be run by members of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ride operations team who will guide guests through the experience, share fascinating facts and stories about the ride, and also share a few interesting tales about their time working with the famous ride.

Speaking about Walk The Big One XL, Andy Hygate, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Director of Operations comments, “The original Walk The Big One and Walk The Woodie events have been hugely successful so we wanted to develop a new experience to build on these and offer something completely new.

“Walk The Big One XL will take our guests to parts of the ride they will never have been to before, and experience unique views of the ride and surrounding areas. Having tried the walk myself, I can definitely say that it’s something that all fans of Blackpool Pleasure Beach will love to take part in.”

The experience is priced at £150 per person and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete.