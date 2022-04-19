Support Hometown Attractions Coalition urges Senate to amend S. 4008

Thanks to your engagement, we are seeing progress! In early April, the House passed H.R. 3807 expanding RRF grant eligibility beyond restaurants to include other “hard hit industries” like the attractions industry.

The Senate is now considering S. 4008. While this legislation is similar, we are urging the Senate to include the same provisions passed by the House (H.R. 3807). All hospitality and tourism small businesses were impacted, and this would ensure relief to small businesses that need help the most.

While we have work still to do, the passage of H.R. 3807 is a critical step in the right direction for our industry. Contact your elected officials today!